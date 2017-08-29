You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan's economic recovery rivals past expansions, except for pay

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 16:31

[TOKYO] By some measures, Japan's current run of economic growth shapes up well against booms of years gone by.

A quick glance at gross domestic product data shows six straight quarters of expansion, with a seventh on the way, which would be the best performance since 2001.

A Cabinet Office panel of experts, who examine a complex array of gauges including industrial production and the coincident index to determine business cycles, may in time judge that present upswing is the second-longest of the postwar era.

Should this streak last through September, it will beat the so-called "Izanagi boom", a 57-month expansion through July 1970 that's named after one of two deities who legend has it created the Japanese islands.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But as the chart shows, economic growth is no longer providing significant improvement in compensation for workers.

Three decades after the Izanagi period, the record expansion named after his sister-wife - the goddess Izanami - came with little improvement in pay as deflation held sway in Japan.

The gains that now coincide with the term of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe come with the same caveat.

"This recovery feels a little phony," said Toshihiro Nagahama, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute in Tokyo.

"Japan is still facing a lack of demand compared to supply. Wages and inflation are struggling to rise as the nation's potential growth rate remains low."

Average monthly wages per worker rose 0.4 per cent in June, while core consumer prices, the Bank of Japan's preferred gauge of inflation, was 0.5 per cent in July.

The current cycle won't be named until it's come to a close, which will happen when the Cabinet Office committee sees a clear peak has been passed and conditions are in in decline.

That may be years away.

BLOOMBERG
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Japan won't lower guard of whaling as Sea Shepherd changes tactics: official

UK seeks to rein in boardroom pay with new corporate rules

Qatar downgraded at Fitch with negative outlook on Gulf spat

Juncker warns Brexit divorce terms before trade ties

North Korea's 'reckless' missile launch over Japan sharply escalates tension

Editor's Choice

BT_20170829_LMXMERGER29L2UY_3059716.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Real Estate

Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation

Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Sept 23 will be polling day if enough candidates for a contest

file6uefyvka6exr7cdh1z1.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
3 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
4 S'pore electric supercar shows blossoming of what country can do
5 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky unit to buy Sloane Court Hotel
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

map.JPG
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System

Aug 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

Taskforce set up to develop a common QR code for Singapore

SG Jobs 18593318.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singaporeans' apprehension over economy, job prospects eases in Q2: Nielsen

Aug 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

ST Electronics, Alpha Ori sign MOU to build smart fleet management system

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening