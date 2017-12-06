You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan's free education plan moves closer to cabinet approval

Wed, Dec 06, 2017 - 4:02 PM

[TOKYO] Japan's government will approve an economic package on Friday that will set aside around 2 trillion yen (S$24.04 billion) to subsidise education costs and improve elderly care, a draft document showed on Wednesday.

The government will earmark 800 billion yen for a new programme that will offer free day care for children three to five years old and free childcare for low-income households with children up to two years old from April 2019, the draft obtained by Reuters showed.

The government will spend another 800 billion yen to offer free university education and more grants to low-income households that will begin in fiscal 2020, the draft showed.

The package will also set aside around 100 billion yen to raise wages for workers at elderly homes and day care centres, the newspaper said. The package is expected to be formally approved on Dec 8.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

To fund the spending, the government will use 1.7 trillion yen in revenue from an increase in the nationwide sales tax scheduled for October 2019, the draft showed.

The government will also raise required employer contributions to generate an extra 300 billion yen in revenue.

The government will also expand subsidies for companies that invest in new technology and tax breaks to companies that raise wages or spend more on employee training, according to the draft.

The government will decide the amount of subsidies and tax breaks by year end. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government does have a target or raising productivity by 10 percent in fiscal 2020 compared to fiscal 2016.

Mr Abe has also made increased spending on education and assistance for low-income families a top priority after a big win in lower-house elections in October.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Jokowi says his reforms are a success with growth above 5%

Bank Indonesia sees no need for policy move if CPI in target

South Korea's Moon to visit China next week

PwC proposes government raise threshold for personal income tax to S$40,000 in its Budget 2018 wishlist

Alibaba's Ma argues China benefits from stability of one party

Catalan crisis paralyses Spanish politics

Editor's Choice

2017-12-05T091749Z_1609354586_RC1B2CCF2DD0_RTRMADP_3_AIRLINES-IATA.JPG
Dec 6, 2017
Transport

Asia-Pacific carriers en route to higher profits in 2018: Iata

BT_20171206_YMHENG6Y6N8_3208230.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises and keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

BT_20171206_VSTEE_3208185.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Banking & Finance

Veteran private banker to chair EFG International's advisory board for Asia

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot
4 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
5 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Brookvale Park.png
Dec 6, 2017
Real Estate

Brookvale Park in Sunset Way up for en-bloc sale

42A6A117.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Real Estate

Dennis Wee Realty hit with S$66,000 fine, 12-month ban for not warning of risks in overseas property purchases

Dec 6, 2017
Transport

COEs finish mostly lower in the first round of bidding in Dec

dw-amazonprime-171206.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Consumer

Amazon to launch Prime membership for Singapore, ends free shipping for non-members

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening