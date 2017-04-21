You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan's trade minister says INCJ could invest in Toshiba chip unit if it made sense

Friday, April 21, 2017 - 10:06

Hiroshige Seko.jpg
"INCJ's role is to support industrial innovation and if a proposal meets its objectives then it can get involved," minister of Economy Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko said at a press briefing in Tokyo when asked about the possibility of INCJ investing in Toshiba.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japanese government-backed fund, the Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ), can invest in Toshiba Corp's chip unit if it makes sense, the country's industry and trade minister said on Thursday.

"INCJ's role is to support industrial innovation and if a proposal meets its objectives then it can get involved," minister of Economy Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko said at a press briefing in Tokyo when asked about the possibility of INCJ investing in Toshiba.

Toshiba wants to sell its chip business to raise cash to cover charges at its US nuclear business, Westinghouse Electric.

Mark Long, the chief financial officer, Western Digital Corp's, which wants to buy the unit, told Reuters in an interview on Thursday that it was in talks with INCJ and the development Bank of Japan and would consider a joint bid with them.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
2 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
3 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
4 Developers' private home sales soar
5 Q1 car registrations surge 12.1%
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening