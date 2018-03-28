You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Jho Low baulks at US plan to move seized US$250m yacht

Wed, Mar 28, 2018 - 7:35 AM

[LOS ANGELES] Low Taek Jho, the Malaysian financier accused by the US of orchestrating a scheme to siphon US$4.5 billion from a government fund, is baulking at Justice Department plans to move his US$250 million yacht to the US from Indonesia.

"The government does not know how to properly maintain or market a luxury yacht as unique and distinctive as the M/Y 'Equanimity,"' lawyers said in a request Monday for an emergency order to keep it anchored in Bali.

The attorneys represent the trusts that are fighting the US forfeiture lawsuit for the seized 300-foot vessel.

"For instance, the government is contemplating reducing the number of crew members from more than 20 to just eight, a number so low that it would endanger the lives of the crew on board and wreak havoc on the condition of the yacht," they said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In addition, the Justice Department wants to sell the yacht in the US, where the market for luxury yacht is "anemic" through the end of the fall, according to the filing in federal court in Los Angeles, compared to Mediterranean locations such as Monaco or Barcelona.

There's no evidence that a sale in the US would diminish the yacht's value, the Justice Department said in a court request to gain custody of the "Equanimity."

The government cited a 2017 Global Superyachts Market Analysis report in which North America held a 45 per cent market share for the sale of "superyachts"

In June, US prosecutors filed a second round of forfeiture lawsuits in their efforts to recover assets they claim were acquired with money stolen from 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

The claim's included the yacht Mr Low, commonly known as Jho Low, bought in 2014, as well as a US$1.29 million heart-shaped diamond and a US$3.8 million diamond pendant he gave that year to his then-girlfriend, actress Miranda Kerr.

Other assets linked to stolen 1MDB funds include real estate in London, New York and Beverly Hills, a stake in EMI Music Publishing and a US$35 million Bombardier Jet.

After the Justice Department filed its forfeiture lawsuit against the yacht last year, Mr Low instructed its crew to keep it away from countries such as Singapore and Australia, whose governments were likely to seize the vessel, and instead stick to "safe" places such as Cambodia and Vietnam, according to the US's filing.

When the US learned last month that the yacht was moored off the island of Bali, it asked the Indonesian government to seize it and hand it over.

The trusts that claim ownership of the yacht have filed a lawsuit in Indonesia challenging the seizure.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Singapore sees Asia as silver lining amid US-China trade war

In call with Trump, Merkel urges EU-US dialogue on trade

A Facebook lesson for startups and data-driven firms

A*Star takes new targeted approach to R&D

Germany said to be at odds with France over tariffs on US cars

UK employers concerned about migration curbs

Editor's Choice

BT_20180328_SWDELIVERY26_3369622.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Consumer

Bittersweet taste of food delivery apps

FILES-US-IT-POLITICS-MEDIA-FACEBOOK-193918.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Government & Economy

A Facebook lesson for startups and data-driven firms

BP_print5_2 reuters.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Opinion

For a merger to succeed, don't forget the people

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
5 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180328_SWDELIVERY26_3369622.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Consumer

Bittersweet taste of food delivery apps

FILES-US-IT-POLITICS-MEDIA-FACEBOOK-193918.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Government & Economy

A Facebook lesson for startups and data-driven firms

BP_print5_2 reuters.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Opinion

For a merger to succeed, don't forget the people

Mar 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble not making interest payment due March 29 for US$1.1b revolving credit facility

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening