Judy Hsu, Angelene Chan among five new members joining URA board

Wed, Mar 28, 2018 - 11:21 AM
THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) will see the appointment of five new members - including Standard Chartered's chief executive officer for Singapore and Asean markets, Judy Hsu, and DP Architects chief Angelene Chan - with effect from April 1, 2018.

Chairman of the board, Peter Ho, will be reappointed, along with seven other members, while five members are stepping down.

Besides Ms Hsu and Ms Chan, the other three new board members are Bill Chang, CEO of group enterprise at Singtel; Ong Kim Pong, regional CEO, Southeast Asia at PSA International; and, Khairudin Saharom, principal and director of Kite Studio Architecture.

The five board members stepping down after their terms end on March 31 are Mok Wei Wei, managing director of W Architects; Liang Eng Hwa, managing director of treasury and markets at DBS Bank; Joe Sim, CEO of Malaysia operations division at Parkway Pantai Ltd; Goh Sin Teck, editor of Lianhe Zaobao & Lianhe Wanbao at Singapore Press Holdings; and, Anisa Hassan, managing director of IJL Professional Dating.

With these appointment changes, the URA board will have 13 members, including Mr Ho. All appointments will be for a three-year term until March 31, 2021.

