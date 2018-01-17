You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Juncker would like Britain to rejoin EU after Brexit

Wed, Jan 17, 2018 - 6:49 PM

[STRASBOURG] EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker renewed an offer to Britain on Wednesday to stay in the European Union and said he hoped that even if it goes through with Brexit it would apply to rejoin the bloc.

Speaking to the European Parliament, where he had endorsed a statement on Tuesday by European Council President Donald Tusk that Britain would be welcome to remain Mr Juncker said he accepted a share of responsibility for the British referendum vote in 2016 to leave the Union.

"I still feel the exit of Britain is a catastrophe, yes, a defeat we all have to take responsibility for," he said, responding to a written question from a German lawmaker who had asked if Mr Juncker felt responsible for Brexit.

"But the reasons for the British exit lie deeper. As Prime Minister (Theresa) May has said, the British never felt at ease in the EU and for 40 years they haven't been given the chance to feel more at ease. That is why the blame is on many." "Mr Tusk and I once again reached out to the British government yesterday and said that if the British people, the British parliament, the British government, wish for another way than Brexit, we would be prepared to discuss it. We are not throwing out the British, we want them to stay. And if they want to, they should be able to.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"But I noticed that in London, they have reacted almost upset at this reaction. Be it as it may, once the British have left under Article 50 there is still Article 49 which allows a return to membership and I would like that. I would like us now to treat each other with respect and not abandon each other." There has been a surge in debate this month in Britain on whether there should be a second vote to endorse the terms on which Britain leaves. However, Mrs May's spokesman said on Tuesday that there was no question of not following through in March next year on the referendum vote of June 2016 to leave the EU.

Constitutional lawyers are divided on whether Britain can withdraw its two-year notice to quit but the exchanges underline a view in Brussels that an EU political consensus could be found to avert Brexit - even if most are now resigned to Britain leaving and believe the Union will weather the disruption.

Among those who have spoken of a willingness to help Britain stay or to rejoin have been French President Emmanuel Macron. Asked about the current debate, one of his advisers said on Wednesday that France would still welcome a change of heart.

"If tomorrow, or the day after, the United Kingdom decided to change its mind, it's clear that we would look at this with kindness," the adviser said. "But it's not up to us to say if the UK wants to change its mind."

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Utilities, mining boost US industrial production

Digital economy among Singapore's five economic priorities as Asean chair

Work across borders to boost digital economy: Asean business leaders

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore aerospace industry transformation map eyes 1,000 new jobs by 2020

Indonesia exchange walkway collapse due to "building failure" -initial report

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nine-year threshold for independent directors back in focus

20171218_1513600128234_2506694689140157_2_zd2l_zuann_0.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Stocks

Fired-up investors chase STI to 10-year high

20180116_1516076874168_7841118733242598_16_a3dvbmdrw_zuann.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Binding deal inked for new JB-Woodlands train service

Most Read

1 Home loans get pricier as banks hike interest rates again
2 MAS chief sounds caution over Goldilocks economy and its three bears
3 Capital World launches Malaysia's largest indoor theme park at Johor project
4 Bitcoin plunge extends to 25% as fear of crypto crackdown linger
5 2017 developers' sales hit 4-year high; momentum expected to continue
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore exports log weaker-than-expected rise in December; full-year growth hits 7-year peak

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

aerospace.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore aerospace industry transformation map eyes 1,000 new jobs by 2020

DAR_2231.JPG
Jan 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Orange Valley opens sixth nursing home in Balestier in January

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening