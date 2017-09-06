You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Kashkari says Fed may have harmed economy with rate hikes

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 06:44

[NEW YORK] Federal Reserve interest-rate increases may be "doing real harm" to the US economy, which would help explain why inflation is low and job growth has slowed, said Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, one of the central bank's most dovish policy makers.

"It's very possible that our rate hikes over the past 18 months are leading to slower job growth, leaving more people on the sidelines, leading to lower wage growth, and leading to lower inflation and inflation expectations," Mr Kashkari said Tuesday during a talk at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

"These premature rate hikes that we are embarking on, they're not free, and I think we need to remind ourselves of that."

His comments followed a speech earlier Tuesday in New York by Fed Governor Lael Brainard, who urged caution in raising interest rates again given low inflation. Officials are laying out their arguments ahead of a policy meeting later this month after a period of relative quiet over the US summer.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The US central bank is expected to leave rates on hold at its Sept 19-20 gathering in Washington while announcing the timing of a gradual process to shrink its US$4.5 trillion balance sheet. But the policy statement and officials' accompanying quarterly forecasts could signal a resolve to follow through with another rate increase this year, as projected when they met in June.

Mr Kashkari has been an outspoken critic of the Fed's drive to tighten monetary policy since he took over at the Minneapolis Fed in 2016. This year, as a first-time voter on the US central bank's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, he dissented against otherwise-unanimous decisions in March and June to raise rates.

LOW INFLATION

While US unemployment of 4.4 per cent last month was only slightly above the 16-year low set the month before, inflation has remained beneath the Fed's 2 per cent target for most of the last five years.

A record of the FOMC's last meeting in July showed policy makers puzzled over a recent deceleration in US consumer price inflation despite continued declines in the unemployment rate, which Kashkari said Tuesday "may be less perplexing than we think".

"We at the Fed might be making one of two fundamental mistakes: Number one, we might be overestimating how tight the labor market is," Mr Kashkari said.

"And number two, we at the Fed may have allowed inflation expectations to drift lower. Both of those, if those really happened, could explain the low wage growth, the low inflation, and the seemingly tight labour market."

In her remarks, Ms Brainard said the Fed needs to pay careful attention to underlying inflation before raising interest rates again.

"We should be cautious about tightening policy further until we are confident inflation is on track to achieve our target," Ms Brainard told The Economic Club of New York.

If inflation continues to fall short of the central bank's 2 per cent target, "it would be prudent to raise the federal funds rate more gradually."

The Fed has raised rates three times in the past year and investors see a roughly one-in-three chance they'll hike again in 2017, according to interest rate futures prices.

BLOOMBERG
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

US House panel issues subpoenas to Justice Dept over Trump dossier

Changi Airport's Terminal 4 to open on Oct 31: Khaw Boon Wan

Fed policymakers signal caution on inflation, rate hikes

Sharp drop in Japan's real wages raises fears for consumer spending

Brazil former presidents Lula and Rousseff charged in corruption case

Sharp drop in Japan's real wages raises fears for consumer spending

Editor's Choice

BT_20170906_PENTERPRISE6_3071502.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

More agile entity for local businesses with merger of IE Singapore, Spring

FILES-BRITAIN-INSURANCE-AVIVA-085631.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge

FEL1930-pixgeneric.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Opinion

A merger to better serve Singapore Inc

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nmterminal4.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Transport

Changi Airport's Terminal 4 to open on Oct 31: Khaw Boon Wan

BT_20170906_PENTERPRISE6_3071502.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

More agile entity for local businesses with merger of IE Singapore, Spring

capitaland.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand widens Indonesia footprint with serviced residence acquisition

Sep 6, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Noble, Blumont

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening