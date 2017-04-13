You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Kenneth Kwek named new chief executive of SGH

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 14:30
by
chongkmc@sph.com.sg

1a-36912135 - 08_12_2015 - sksgh.jpg
KENNETH Kwek, deputy chief executive officer of Singapore General Hospital (SGH), will take over as SGH chief executive officer from Ang Chong Lye with effect from May 1, 2017, SingHealth announced on Thursday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

KENNETH Kwek, deputy chief executive officer of Singapore General Hospital (SGH), will take over as SGH chief executive officer from Ang Chong Lye with effect from May 1, 2017, SingHealth announced on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Prof Ang will continue to hold the appointment of deputy chief executive (clinical services and informatics) at SingHealth.

Prof Kwek is also currently the chief executive of KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH). He will relinquish the role to Alex Sia, who is at present chairman of the medical board of KKH.

Ng Kee Chong will be appointed as the new chairman of KKH's medical board.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening