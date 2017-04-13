Kenneth Kwek named new chief executive of SGH

KENNETH Kwek, deputy chief executive officer of Singapore General Hospital (SGH), will take over as SGH chief executive officer from Ang Chong Lye with effect from May 1, 2017, SingHealth announced on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Prof Ang will continue to hold the appointment of deputy chief executive (clinical services and informatics) at SingHealth.

Prof Kwek is also currently the chief executive of KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH). He will relinquish the role to Alex Sia, who is at present chairman of the medical board of KKH.

Ng Kee Chong will be appointed as the new chairman of KKH's medical board.