You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Kim vows to make Trump 'pay dearly' for threatening N Korea: KCNA

Fri, Sep 22, 2017 - 7:23 AM

[SEOUL] North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Friday mocked Donald Trump as "mentally deranged" - and warned he will make the US president "pay dearly" for threatening the destruction of his country at the United Nations.

Kim lashed out after Mr Trump stunned the world on Tuesday when he used his maiden UN General Assembly speech to warn the North that Washington would "totally destroy" it if the US or its allies were attacked.

The bellicose speech came after months of escalating tensions over advances in the rogue weapons programme operated by Pyongyang, which has defied tough sanctions to launch its sixth and largest nuclear test and to fire a series of missiles over Japan.

"I will make the man holding the prerogative of the supreme command in the US pay dearly for his speech calling for totally destroying the DPRK," Kim was quoted as saying by state news agency KCNA, referring to North Korea's official name.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Kim, whom Mr Trump belittles as "Rocket Man", also questioned the sanity of the US leader, referring to the "mentally deranged behaviour of the US president openly expressing on the UN arena the unethical will to 'totally destroy' a sovereign state".

Isolated and impoverished, the North says it needs a nuclear deterrent to protect it from an aggressive US and the autocratic regime has made militarism a central part of its national ideology.

The statement stressed Kim was in no mood to change course.

Mr Trump's remarks "have convinced me, rather than frightening or stopping me, that the path I chose is correct and that it is the one I have to follow to the last," Kim added.

The angry response also came after the US on Thursday sharply ramped up sanctions aimed at curtailing North Korea's nuclear weapons drive, targeting the regime's trading partners with a sweeping ban on business.

Mr Trump unveiled the new measures as he met with the leaders of allies Japan and South Korea, even as key players China and Russia voiced unease with his more aggressive approach.

Pyongyang's stated aim is to be able to target the US mainland and the nation has flaunted the advances in its weapons programme in recent weeks, with the September test of what it said was a miniaturised H-bomb capable of being loaded onto a rocket.

The country also tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July that appeared to bring much of the US mainland into range.

AFP

Government & Economy

All eyes on May as she prepares to spell out key Brexit demands

UK banks to check immigration status from January: govt

More hawkish Fed stance gives Kuroda a push for time being

Singapore-China ties good but need to keep up with the times: PM Lee

NZ polls result 'won't change housing crunch'

SEC's filing system hacked; illegal trading profits feared

Editor's Choice

BT_20170922_CCT_3097620.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

CCT climbs CBD ladder with S$2.1b purchase of Asia Square Tower 2

yaohui-mrera-0790.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

ERA Realty marks return to SGX

Sep 22, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Poor showing by Singapore firms on WWF's palm-oil scorecard

Most Read

1 Great Eastern's 3-year 2.05% endowment plan selling well: company official
2 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
3 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
4 CCT to buy Asia Square Tower 2 for S$2.09b
5 Singapore's small car COE rebounds on strong demand
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170922_CCT_3097620.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

CCT climbs CBD ladder with S$2.1b purchase of Asia Square Tower 2

Sep 22, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Poor showing by Singapore firms on WWF's palm-oil scorecard

BT_20170922_SEPT23_3097854.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Life & Culture

A revolutionary weekend with BT

Sep 22, 2017
Technology

iPhone 8 goes on sale amid eXpectations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening