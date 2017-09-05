You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Latest Nafta talks said to near end without big breakthrough

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 17:04

[MEXICO CITY] The latest Nafta talks are nearing conclusion without a major breakthrough or agreements on even the least-contentious topics, officials familiar with the negotiations say, fueling doubts among observers that a deal can be reached this year.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is scheduled to speak publicly alongside Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland Tuesday to conclude the second round of talks toward a new North American Free Trade Agreement. Their appearance will cap a five-day session in Mexico City.

While negotiators have made some progress, they have yet to agree on any major contentious issue and are far from a deal on individual Nafta chapters, the officials said, asking not to be identified discussing private matters. On some topics, discussion has been verbal with no specific text proposals submitted, they said.

The talks came after US President Donald Trump threatened outright withdrawal from the agreement. While slow progress is normal in most trade negotiations, the nations have been seeking an unusually quick timeline for Nafta, and officials expressed doubt a deal could be reached by the target date of December. That sentiment is shared by many observers and stakeholders who say the US has been slow in detailing its actual demands."They can't possibly finish. The Americans haven't started negotiating yet," said Peter Clark, a trade strategist and former Canadian official. Jerry Dias, a Canadian labor leader, said he'd "be shocked if it gets done before Christmas." Mr Clark said the earliest possible date for a deal is February or March, and even then it would likely be an agreement-in-principle that wouldn't be finalized until after Mexican and US elections. "It's not really a negotiation. What you have is a president who says he's been robbed for years," Mr Clark said. "He wants to break a contract without any penalty." Juan Pablo Castanon, the leader of the Mexican business chamber known as CCE, told reporters on Monday there had been progress on topics including small and medium businesses, trade facilitation and telecommunications, while others - including autos and labor - were less advanced. The next talks, expected for Ottawa later this month, will be key to knowing if a deal can be reached this year, Mr Castanon said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BLOOMBERG
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tan Chuan-Jin to become new Speaker of Parliament, Desmond Lee to helm MSF

Indonesia to bar Myanmar protest at world's biggest Buddhist temple

Strong activity in German services pushes up inflation

May aims to speed Brexit talks with speech in coming weeks

Putin warns of 'global catastrophe' in North Korea impasse

Editor's Choice

BT_20170905_KLKOREA5_3069526.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Stocks

Nuclear tensions trigger reflexive selling, but markets show restraint

developers.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank

BT_20170905_JLBELT5_3069388.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Greater partnership with Chongqing augurs well for Singapore

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

fa-noble-20170905.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Noble Group shareholders approve sale of North Americas gas and power unit to Mercuria

marina bay waterfront 13318092.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

fa-tcj-20170905.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Tan Chuan-Jin to become new Speaker of Parliament, Desmond Lee to helm MSF

marina bay waterfront 13318092.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

IE, Spring merge to form Enterprise Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening