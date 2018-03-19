You are here

Li Keqiang endorsed as Chinese premier

Mon, Mar 19, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Mr Li with his hand on the Constitution taking the oath, after he was voted as the premier for another term, at the 6th plenary session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People.
Beijing

LI KEQIANG was endorsed as Chinese premier on Sunday at the ongoing first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), the country's national legislature.

Nearly 3,000 NPC deputies voted to approve the premiership nomination of Li, by newly-elected President Xi Jinping.

Li was officially appointed premier after President Xi signed a presidential decree.

Li then took an oath of allegiance to the country's fundamental law.

"I pledge to be allegiant to the Constitution of the PRC, safeguard the Constitution's authority, fulfill my legal obligations, be loyal to the country and the people, be committed and honest in my duty, accept the people's supervision and work for a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful," he said.

This is the second term for him on the post. In 2013, he became the seventh premier since the People's Republic of China (PRC) was founded in 1949.

Li, born in 1955, joined the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 1976 and graduated from Peking University with law and economics degrees.

After working as provincial leaders in Henan and Liaoning provinces, he was elected to the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee in 2007 and appointed vice premier in 2008.

He was reelected to the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee in 2012 and 2017.

In a government work report delivered on March 5, Mr Li called on the people to rally even closer around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, be enterprising and work hard.

At Sunday's plenary meeting, the deputies also voted to decide on vice chairpersons and members of the Central Military Commission of the PRC, and elect director of the national supervisory commission, president of the Supreme People's Court, procurator-general of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, and members of the 13th NPC Standing Committee. XINHUA

