London mayor says attack near mosque is an assault on shared values

Monday, June 19, 2017 - 13:35

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said an incident in which a man drove a van into worshippers near a London mosque killing one person and injuring 10 was an attack on common values.
PHOTO: REUTERS

"Like the terrible attacks in Manchester, Westminster and London Bridge it is also an assault on all our shared values of tolerance, freedom and respect," he said in a statement.

Mr Khan said there would be extra police to reassure communities, especially those observing Ramadan.

