You are here

Home > Government & Economy

London seeks "deep security partnership" with EU after Brexit

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 07:21

[LONDON] Britain wants to have closer defence cooperation with the European Union after Brexit than other countries outside the union, according to a document that sets out a vision of "a deep security partnership" aimed at nudging talks forward.

Britain wants to contribute its military assets to EU operations after it leaves the bloc, the government will say on Tuesday in its sixth "future partnership paper", part of efforts to counter criticism by EU officials that it is not prepared for negotiations to unravel more than 40 years of union.

Underlining that Britain has the largest defence and development budgets in Europe, officials will press what they consider to be one of their strongest arguments - that the government can offer defence and security support to the EU.

"At a time of increased threats and international instability the UK remains unwavering in its commitment to uphold European security," Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said in a statement. "With the largest defence budget in Europe, the largest Navy, British troops and planes deployed across land, air and sea in Europe, our role in the continent's defence has never been more vital."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

British officials have long championed defence cooperation with European nations, with some suggesting it could be used as leverage in talks which so far have moved slowly, bogged down in arguments over the divorce bill.

Britain has deployed troops in some Baltic states to counter a resurgent Russia, has worked with the EU to tackle piracy off the Horn of Africa and worked on joint defence projects, such as the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft.

But EU officials say they cannot move on to discuss a future relationship until "sufficient progress" has been made on three priority areas - the rights of expatriates, Britain's border with EU state Ireland and a financial settlement.

Without that movement, British officials say talks may become stalled particularly on Northern Ireland, arguing that how to deal with the only land border with the EU depends on what kind of future customs deal the two sides will agree.

"After we leave the European Union we will continue to face shared threats to our security, our shared values and our way of life," Brexit minister David Davis said. "It's in our mutual interest to work closely with the EU and its member states to challenge terrorism and extremism, illegal migration, cyber-crime, and conventional state-based military aggression."

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

UN warns of 'ethnic cleansing' of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims

Hong Kong finance chief warns again of property risk as Fed acts

UK's May needs parliament to back deal with Northen Irish party: campaigner

On 9/11 anniversary, Al-Qaeda rebounding as a threat: experts

Fed chief Yellen met with Ivanka Trump in July, records show

Singapore top Asian investor in US after Japan, with US$73.6b of FDI

Editor's Choice

Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Linked firms vying for same public contracts

bp_cbd_120917_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore top Asian investor in US after Japan, with US$73.6b of FDI

bp_cbd2_120917_6.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Q4 business sentiment dips but industry watchers remain upbeat

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
4 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
5 Possible deluge of used cars ahead but impact uncertain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

bp_cbd_120917_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore top Asian investor in US after Japan, with US$73.6b of FDI

Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Linked firms vying for same public contracts

BT_20170912_UWELECTION12_3080960.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Halimah only candidate to make the cut, on track for walkover victory

BT_20170912_UWTRANSPORT12_3080946.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Transport

Trials for cashless commutes to widen

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening