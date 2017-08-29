You are here

Home > Government & Economy

LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 15:17
angelat@sph.com.sg

map.JPG

LAND which was previously safeguarded for the Singapore Underground Road System (SURS) will be de-safeguarded with effect from Tuesday, the Land Transport Authroity (LTA) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority said.

This is because as Singapore shifts towards a car-lite society, the SURS is no longer needed, giving previously affected land owners greater flexibility in their development plans.

The SURS was conceptualised in the late 1980s as a 15 kilometre-long underground arterial ring road system around the fringe of the city, to cater to potential traffic growth into and out of the city centre. Land along the SURS alignment was safeguarded in 1993.

"Enhancements to our public transport network and changes in land use policies have removed the need for SURS,'' LTA and URA said in a joint release.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

They noted that the city centre is well-served by a comprehensive public transport network and the full opening of the Downtown Line in October will further improve public transport connectivity, especially for commuters travelling from the north-western and eastern regions of the island to the Central Business District (CBD) and Marina Bay areas.

When completed in 2024, the Thomson-East Coast Line will connect commuters in the northern and eastern parts of Singapore to the heart of the city, while Circle Line Stage 6 will close the loop for the Circle Line by around 2025. By 2030, Singapore's rail network will be 360km long, and more than 90 per cent of developments in the CBD will be within a five-minute walk to an MRT station.

They also said the government has also been growing more commercial centres in different regions outside the city, bringing employment and amenities closer to homes, and reducing the need for travel into and out of the city centre.

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170829_LMXMERGER29L2UY_3059716.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Real Estate

Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation

Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Sept 23 will be polling day if enough candidates for a contest

file6uefyvka6exr7cdh1z1.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
3 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
4 S'pore electric supercar shows blossoming of what country can do
5 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky unit to buy Sloane Court Hotel
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Aug 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

Taskforce set up to develop a common QR code for Singapore

Clinical research 15789061.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

S$35m boost for Singapore's clinical research coordinators

SG Jobs 18593318.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singaporeans' apprehension over economy, job prospects eases in Q2: Nielsen

fa-abe-2908(1).jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

North Korea's 'reckless' missile launch over Japan sharply escalates tension

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening