Macron marches to clear majority in French parliament, but low turnout dilutes victory

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 05:50

While the winning score was considerably lower than the 470 seats predicted by some pre-vote surveys, it gives the 39-year-old president one of France's biggest post-war majorities.
Paris

FRENCH President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party swept to a large majority in parliamentary elections on Sunday, although it fell short of a predicted landslide.

His year-old Republique en Marche (REM, or Republic on the Move) and their allies won 351 seats in the 577-seat

