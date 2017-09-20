You are here
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes south of New Zealand: USGS
Wed, Sep 20, 2017 - 10:17 AM
[SYDNEY] An undersea earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 magnitude struck in the remote Southern Ocean south of New Zealand on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.
The quake, at a shallow depth of 10 km , was recorded 21km west of the sub-Antarctic Auckland Island, off New Zealand's South Island, the USGS said. There were no tsunami warnings issued immediately after the quake.
REUTERS
