You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia approves 'fake news' law despite outcry

Mon, Apr 02, 2018 - 11:58 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's government Monday pushed a law through parliament that makes "fake news" punishable by a maximum six-year jail term despite an outcry from critics worried it will be used to stifle dissent before elections.

The law targets foreign as well as local media, and is seen in part as an effort to silence criticism of the scandal surrounding sovereign wealth fund 1MDB that has rocked the administration of Prime Minister Najib Razak.

The election is expected within weeks and Mr Najib is battling to win a third term at the head of the coalition that has led Malaysia for over six decades.

The current parliament is dominated by the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The law originally proposed a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a fine of 500,000 ringgit (S$169,582) for publishing what authorities deem to be fake news, but the government lowered the jail term to six years following a storm of criticism.

"This law is not intended to restrict the freedom of speech but to restrict the dissemination of fake news," said minister Azalina Othman Said.

But opposition legislators were not convinced, criticising the law's heavy penalties and its potential to limit free speech.

"This bill... is a weapon to close the truth so that what is false can be upheld as true, and what is true can be reversed as false," said Lim Guan Eng of the Democratic Action Party.

"This is something very dangerous for our country." The law must still be debated in the senate but is expected to be passed. More than half of the senate is filled with Barisan Nasional members.

After this it needs royal assent before taking effect.

The new law has sparked widespread anger from activists, press freedom groups and the opposition, who believe it is aimed at cracking down on dissenting voices rather than safeguarding the public from false information.

Before it was passed, Brad Adams, Asia director at Human Rights Watch, condemned it as a "blatant attempt by the government to prevent any and all news that it doesn't like, whether about corruption or elections".

He said it "uses draconian penalties and broad language in an audacious and unprecedented effort to control discussion of Malaysia worldwide".

The law covers any information that is deemed to be "wholly or partly fake".

It includes several examples, such as a blogger publishing a report known to be false; someone sharing information on social media they know to be false; and someone giving a speech containing information they know to be untrue.

Malaysia is one of several countries in Asia turning to such legislation, emboldened by US President Donald Trump's fulminations against "fake news", but activists warn authoritarian regimes will use the laws to target opponents.

The law comes less than a week after parliament voted in favour of a move to redraw electoral borders. Opposition politicians said this would tilt the election in Mr Najib's favour.

He faces a tough challenge from an opposition led by his former boss and ex-premier Mahathir Mohamad, 92, who is looking to unseat him at the polls.

AFP

Government & Economy

Trump outraged over Mexico migrant 'caravan'

US factory activity slows; construction spending up slightly

South Africa's Winnie Mandela dies after long illness

Singapore's manufacturing activity grows for 19th straight month in March

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Americans' urge to splurge starting to make inflation hawks edgy

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_020418_6.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has room for new derivatives exchanges

BT_20180402_LSMAYKE28_3375106.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

Maybank Kim Eng aims to be top investment bank in Asean

BT_20180402_MQTSMP_3375112.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Law firm sharpening its edge in digital age

Most Read

1 From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights
2 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
3 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
4 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
5 Are Reits worth considering when rates rise?
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_020418_46.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Real Estate

URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010

BP_SGcondo_020418_46.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

mfg.JPG
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's manufacturing activity grows for 19th straight month in March

Apr 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX calls for immediate resignation of Midas Holdings executives

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening