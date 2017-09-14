Malaysia commits to billions in investments to support US economy

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Kuala Lumpur
IN a visit to Washington DC on Tuesday, Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak offered to purchase about US$10 billion worth of aircraft from the United States and to invest an additional US$3-4 billion to support its infrastructure redevelopment.
"I want to say that we
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal