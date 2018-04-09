You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia election: Nomination and polling dates to be announced Tuesday

Mon, Apr 09, 2018 - 10:08 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Election Commission (EC) will announce the polling and nomination dates for the country's upcoming ele ction on Tuesday.

The EC will be having a meeting relating to the general election at their main headquarters in Putrajaya at 10am, the Star online news reported.

The meeting will be chaired by EC chairman Mohd Hashim bin Abdullah, with a press conference to be held afterwards at noon.

The announcement will be broadcast live on Malaysia's TV1 and TV3.

Prime Minister Najib Razak announced Parliament's dissolution last Friday, after receiving consent from the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V.

The election must be held within 60 days of the dissolution of Parliament.

All state assemblies have announced their dissolution except for Penang, which will dissolve on Tuesday.

The Sarawak assembly will not be dissolved as the its last state polls were held in 2016.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Nafta deal in principle may not be announced at Lima summit-sources

China should invest in assets other than Treasuries-PBOC adviser

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

As Malaysia's Najib seeks reelection, Johor may no longer be the jewel in the crown

China said to study yuan devaluation amid US trade spat

South Korea ex-president Lee indicted for corruption

Editor's Choice

BT_20180409_GCCREDIT28_3384806.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asia focus fuels growth for Credit Suisse

file6zgdj8lyrdf133plh73u.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Transport

Lufthansa Group going digital in a big way

BT_20180409_ANGTOPLINE9_3385389.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Making room for renewable energy

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
3 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
4 Rebuilt house in Bin Tong Park sold for S$48m
5 Malaysia gears up for 'unpredictable' election with parliament's dissolution
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

C&W_United Mansion_1.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Real Estate

United Mansion in Siglap up for collective sale with S$98m reserve price

C&W_United Mansion_1.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

mindchamps.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit

Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M wins order from Sinanju for Singapore's first LNG-powered bunker tanker

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening