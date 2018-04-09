Malaysia election: Nomination and polling dates to be announced Tuesday

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Election Commission (EC) will announce the polling and nomination dates for the country's upcoming ele ction on Tuesday.

The EC will be having a meeting relating to the general election at their main headquarters in Putrajaya at 10am, the Star online news reported.

The meeting will be chaired by EC chairman Mohd Hashim bin Abdullah, with a press conference to be held afterwards at noon.

The announcement will be broadcast live on Malaysia's TV1 and TV3.

Prime Minister Najib Razak announced Parliament's dissolution last Friday, after receiving consent from the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V.

The election must be held within 60 days of the dissolution of Parliament.

All state assemblies have announced their dissolution except for Penang, which will dissolve on Tuesday.

The Sarawak assembly will not be dissolved as the its last state polls were held in 2016.