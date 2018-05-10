You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Pakatan Harapan entitled to form government, says Mahathir

Thu, May 10, 2018 - 1:20 PM

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_100518_82.jpg
Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says Pakatan Harapan had won a clear majority and is entitled to form the government.
PHOTO: AFP

[KUALA LUMPUR] Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says Pakatan Harapan had won a clear majority and is entitled to form the government.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday (May 10), he said the rule of law must apply and "we hope by 5pm today we'll have a government".

Four parties contested under Pakatan Harapan "but we contested under the name of one party", he pointed out.

"We want to emphasise that Pakatan has won a clear majority, therefore we are entitled to form the government," he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He noted that the Constitution says the PM needs the support of the majority of Members of Parliament.

"As long as he has majority of support he can be PM, and he can appoint a deputy," said Dr Mahathir, who was flanked by Parti Keadlian Rakyat (PKR) president Wan Azizah Wan Ismail on one side. PKR is part of Pakatan Harapan.

The former PM also said there has been a delay due to lack of understanding of Constitution.

"There's an urgency here. We need to form a government now," he said, adding there was currently no government in Malaysia.

He said the PH coalition has written to the King asking for a ceremony to swear in the PM "to take place now".

"All the parties have signed," he said.

He said that PH itself won 121 seats. With 14 seats from Warisan and a few seats of smaller parties in Sabah, "we have well over 135 Members of Parliament. There can be no doubt who gets majority support in new Malaysian parliament".

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

BOJ may debate stimulus exit if inflation nears our goal: Kuroda

Malaysia elections: Najib 'accepts verdict of the people' after shock loss

Malaysia elections: Singapore will continue to work closely with new government, says Chan Chun Sing

Philippines GDP grows 6.8% as forecast, inflation 'a spoiler'

Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman

Malaysia elections: PM Lee looks forward to developing equally constructive relationship with next Malaysian govt

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_100518_1.jpg
May 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX says Vard exit offer remains conditional while it reviews EGM

BP_OIL_100518_2.jpg
May 10, 2018
Energy & Commodities

O&G equities up as oil jumps on Trump's ditching of Iran nuclear deal

BT_20180510_LMXAA10_3430743.jpg
May 10, 2018
Real Estate

Twenty-two apartments at former AA Centre seeking up to S$90 million

Most Read

1 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
2 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
3 Malaysia Elections: Latest polls show tight contest
4 Venture snaps back as 'true Valiant' confronts short-sellers
5 Bulk sales of 22 River Valley apartments, 5 Bartley terrace houses
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGX_100518_56.jpg
May 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties

BP_ Najib Razak_100518_73.jpg
May 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Najib 'accepts verdict of the people' after shock loss

May 10, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: HRNetGroup, Japan Foods, Frasers Logistics Trust, Frasers Property, China Aviation Oil

May 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property Q2 profit grows 74% to S$124.1m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening