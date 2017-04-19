You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia March inflation at highest in 8 years, but below forecast

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 13:14

inflation.jpg
Malaysia's consumer price inflation hit an eight-year high in March, but was slightly below the forecast in a Reuters poll and not expected to push the central bank to change its stance on monetary policy.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's consumer price inflation hit an eight-year high in March, but was slightly below the forecast in a Reuters poll and not expected to push the central bank to change its stance on monetary policy.

Annual inflation was 5.1 per cent in March, the highest since touching 5.7 per cent in November 2008.

In February, annual inflation was 4.5 per cent. A Reuters poll forecast March inflation at 5.3 per cent.

Inflation in March was driven by a low-base effect and higher retail fuel prices compared to a year earlier, according to a statement by the Malaysian statistics department, which measures monthly inflation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The March inflation rate is notably higher than the historical average of 3 per cent, but it is unlikely to rattle Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) as global oil prices are expected to remain stable this year, according to UOB economist Julia Goh.

"My take is that it's still cost-driven. Assuming oil prices remain fairly stable within the 50 to 55 dollar (per barrel) region, inflation will taper off in the second half," Ms Goh said.

Malaysia's central bank said last month that inflation will likely average between 3 and 4 per cent this year.

Bank Negara Malaysia said headline inflation will be"relatively high" in the first half of 2017 on higher fuel prices, but expects it to dip in the second half.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
3 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
4 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
5 New COE quota to expand 20%
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening