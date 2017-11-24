You are here
Malaysia rate bets fuel ringgit gains as sceptics point to polls
PM Najib may be reluctant to have the nation's first rate hike since 2014 occur before a poll
Kuala Lumpur
INVESTORS taking a bet on the Malaysian ringgit need to first guess when Prime Minister Najib Razak will call a general election.
For bulls, Bank Negara Malaysia's hawkish tilt this month and higher crude prices for the net energy-exporting nation are reasons to be
