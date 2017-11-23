You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia says working on regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies

Wed, Nov 22, 2017 - 1:27 PM

2017-09-29T072053Z_103486273_RC1AD1C0C7C0_RTRMADP_3_CHINA-BITCOIN.JPG
Malaysia has begun work on a regulatory structure for digital currencies such as bitcoin, its central bank governor said on Wednesday, aimed at further securing Malaysia against money-laundering and terrorism financing.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia has begun work on a regulatory structure for digital currencies such as bitcoin, its central bank governor said on Wednesday, aimed at further securing Malaysia against money-laundering and terrorism financing.

Governor Muhammad Ibrahim told a counter-terrorism financing summit that from next year those converting cryptocurrencies into conventional currency will be designated as "reporting institutions" under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act.

Reporting institutions are required by law to undertake preventive measures to prevent their firms from being used as a conduit for money laundering and terrorism financing activities, according to the central bank.

"This is to prevent the abuse of the system for criminal and unlawful activities and ensuring the stability and integrity of the financial system," Mr Muhammad said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He did not say when the regulations would be finalised.

Commenting on terrorism financing in Malaysia, Muhammad said the total number of suspicious transaction reports (STRs) from financial institutions have increased this year.

In the first six months of this year, Malaysian authorities received 346 STRs related to terrorism financing which have led to 34 disclosures to law enforcement agencies, compared to 93 reports in 2015, the central bank governor said.

Malaysia has arrested hundreds of people over the past few years for suspected links to militant groups. The South-east Asian country has been on high alert since suicide bombers and gunmen linked to Islamic State launched multiple attacks in Jakarta, the capital of neighbouring Indonesia, in January 2016.

A grenade attack on a bar on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur in June last year wounded eight people. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks, the first such attacks on Malaysian soil.

Meanwhile, Australian Justice Minister Michael Keenan said the country has been sharing intelligence with Indonesia, Malaysia and others in the region for many years.

"Any information that we have that is relevant to the security of our friends in the region, we will share. My expectation is that will be reciprocated," Mr Keenan said at the summit.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20171122_VIE50_3187679.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
SME

Family business Onn Wah Precision Engineering takes top E50 spot on first try

alfchern-sbwaste29-8330.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Impact of GST hike on prices will depend on size, timing

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Investors drawn again to real estate rebound

Most Read

1 Lightning strikes MRT train; train captain receiving medical attention
2 How sustainable are No Signboard's profits?
3 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
4 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
5 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

coe.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Transport

COEs finish mixed in the second round of bidding in Nov 2017

Nov 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

Neo Group in exclusive talks to buy Teochew fish ball noodle business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening