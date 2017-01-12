You are here

Malaysia sees up to $23.5b of company capital raising in 2017

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 10:30

Malaysia's Securities Commission forecast on Thursday that companies are likely to raise 90-105 billion ringgit (S$28.7-S$33.5 billion) of capital in 2017, roughly in line with last year.
Malaysian firms raised close to 100 billion ringgit in 2016, of which about 87 billion was through corporate bond issuances and IPOs, Ranjity Ajit Singh, the chairman of the Securities Commission, said in a speech at an event.

Mr Ranjit said a substantial portion of the financing in 2016 was through the conventional bond and sukuk markets.

