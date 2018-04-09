Malaysia's AG term extended for another 3 years

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIA has extended the term of its attorney-general for another three years, state news agency Bernama reported on Sunday.

Attorney-general Mohamed Apandi Ali confirmed with the news agency that he will continue for a second term until 2021, upon the expiration of his current term contract on July 27, the report said.

The 68-year-old told the news agency that he vowed to uphold the rule of law in the country and would work closely with stakeholders in the administration of justice for peace and harmony of the country.

Mohamed Apandi was appointed to his role in 2015 replacing Abdul Gani Patail who left the position due to health reasons. The term renewal comes close to Malaysia's elections, in which Prime Minister Najib Razak is under pressure to score a win for his ruling pact, Barisan Nasional, amid Malaysians' unhappiness with rising costs and a multi-billion-dollar scandal at a state fund he founded.

Mr Najib's contender, 92-year-old former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, has criticised the attorney-general for being biased in favour of Mr Najib. Mr Najib announced the dissolution of parliament on Friday, signalling a general election to be held within 60 days.

Barisan Nasional presented its manifesto late on Saturday, promising incentives for ethnic Malays and palm oil operators, and to steer the country on a path of continued development. He also announced measures to tackle the rising cost of living. REUTERS