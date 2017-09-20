You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia's August inflation rate picks up to 3.7% y-o-y, just above forecast

Wed, Sep 20, 2017 - 12:16 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's consumer price index in August rose 3.7 per cent from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, coming in a little above forecast.

August's annual inflation rate was just above the 3.6 per cent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and up from the 3.2 per cent posted in July.

Headline inflation reached an eight-year high of 5.1 per cent in March, but has since moderated.

Inflation was driven by higher fuel costs, with the transport index rising 11.7 per cent from a year earlier, data from the Statistics Department showed.

The index for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased 4.3 per cent year-on-year in August, the data showed.

Malaysia's central bank has set a 2017 inflation target of 3 per cent to 4 per cent.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Trump's fiery UN address redefines US role in the world

Online reactions to Singapore Grand Prix renewal largely positive: Meltwater

Buffett calls pessimists about United States 'out of their mind'

Merkel's problem: Booming German economy is so 20th century

Electronics manufacturing roadmap eyes 2,100 new jobs, S$22b in value-add by 2020: Iswaran

US Fed to announce stimulus drawdown, let rates stand

Editor's Choice

2017-07-19T093611Z_690916341_RC13D244BEF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX carrots for good compliance? One idea mooted is fast-track approval

BT_20170920_JUTOYS20_3093366.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Consumer

Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy protection in US

BT_20170920_SIAS20_3093489.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

BT journalists win SIAS top and special awards

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

gpisw1200917.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

Electronics manufacturing roadmap eyes 2,100 new jobs, S$22b in value-add by 2020: Iswaran

Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek leads US$300m investment in electric scooter maker

Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

GIC-led Greystar completes Monogram purchase for total transaction value of US$4.4b

Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: ASTI shares up 22.5% amid advanced talks to divest STI Group

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening