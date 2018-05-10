You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia's Mahathir claims election win as count swings against government

Thu, May 10, 2018 - 2:30 AM

file702gaabophe1cl0sgoc2.jpg
Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad said the opposition alliance he leads had won enough parliament seats in Wednesday's general election to form the next government, but the count was continuing and official results so far did not back his claim.

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad said the opposition alliance he leads had won enough parliament seats in Wednesday's general election to form the next government, but the count was continuing and official results so far did not back his claim.

The Election Commission sought to tamp down speculation about the outcome, but thousands of supporters of the Southeast Asian country's 92-year-old former leader did not wait to celebrate, cheering and honking horns in central Kuala Lumpur.

Several key roads in the heart of the capital were blocked off by police amid growing evidence that Prime Minister Najib Razak's coalition was on the back foot and could lose power for the first time since Malaysia's independence six decades ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

His party postponed an evening news conference until Thursday morning and said Mr Najib, who has ruled the Southeast Asian country for nearly 10 years, would address the media at 11:00 (0300 GMT) on Thursday.

The Election Commission said some results that had gone "viral" were unofficial and had not been verified.

"Of course, political parties can declare whoever (they believe has won), but ... please wait," commission Chairman Mohd Hashim Abdullah told reporters shortly after midnight. "We would like to announce it as quickly as possible as well."

Official results showed that, so far, Mahathir's Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) had won 90 of parliament's 222 seats and Mr Najib's ruling coalition, Barisan Nasional (BN), had won 69.

A simple majority of 112 seats is required by a party or alliance to rule, a number Mahathir said his party believed it had won.

"The likelihood is that they will not be forming the government," he told reporters, referring to Mr Najib's coalition.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Malaysia's opposition make strong gains: unofficial tallies

US March wholesale inventories revised lower

Malaysia's ruling coalition takes slight lead in election count

N.Korea releases detained Americans ahead of anticipated Trump-Kim summit

US producer prices rise marginally in April

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

BT_20180509_YOELIAS9_3428775.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Elias Green condo targeting en bloc

BT_20180509_KYOCBC9_3428745.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC launches S$20m digital skills training drive

Most Read

1 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
2 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
3 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Private apartment, condo rents fall 0.9% in April; HDB rents rise 0.4%: SRX Property

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

P5084133.JPG
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Bulk sales of 22 River Valley apartments, 5 Bartley terrace houses

sgx5.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Daily average trades on SGX rose 12% to S$1.3b in April

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening