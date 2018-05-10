You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia's opposition make strong gains: unofficial tallies

Wed, May 09, 2018 - 11:30 PM

KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's opposition alliance led by veteran ex-leader Mahathir Mohamad was making gains in Wednesday's hard-fought election against the long-ruling coalition, according to unofficial tallies.

The ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition had won 34 parliamentary seats, while opposition alliance Pact of Hope was on 40, according to a count on the website of the pro-government Star newspaper.

The opposition gained several new seats in Sarawak state, a traditional BN stronghold, according to state-run Bernama news agency.

Some key figures in the coalition had fallen, with the heads of the ethnic Chinese and ethnic Indian parties having lost their seats, according to unofficial counts on Bernama.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Official results on the Election Commission website showed BN with 20 seats, with two parties in the opposition alliance - People's Justice Party and the Democratic Action Party - on six seats each.

There are 222 seats in parliament, and 112 are needed for victory at the election with a simple majority. BN currently has 133.

The election race has been one of the most closely contested in Malaysia's history, with Dr Mahathir, 92, coming out of retirement to take on his former protege Mr Najib, who has been embroiled in a massive corruption scandal.

AFP

Government & Economy

Malaysia's Mahathir claims election win over ruling coalition

US March wholesale inventories revised lower

Malaysia's ruling coalition takes slight lead in election count

N.Korea releases detained Americans ahead of anticipated Trump-Kim summit

US producer prices rise marginally in April

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

BT_20180509_YOELIAS9_3428775.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Elias Green condo targeting en bloc

BT_20180509_KYOCBC9_3428745.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC launches S$20m digital skills training drive

Most Read

1 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
2 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
3 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Private apartment, condo rents fall 0.9% in April; HDB rents rise 0.4%: SRX Property

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

P5084133.JPG
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Bulk sales of 22 River Valley apartments, 5 Bartley terrace houses

sgx5.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Daily average trades on SGX rose 12% to S$1.3b in April

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening