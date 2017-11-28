You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Man arrested over Australia New Year's Eve 'terror' plot

Tue, Nov 28, 2017 - 6:58 AM

Australia.jpg
A man has been arrested over an alleged plot to carry out a terrorist attack in Melbourne on New Year's Eve, police said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] A man has been arrested over an alleged plot to carry out a terrorist attack in Melbourne on New Year's Eve, police said on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old was detained in a raid on a house in the Melbourne suburb of Werribee on Monday and was being questioned. No charges have yet been laid.

"It will be alleged the man arrested was involved in undertaking preparations for planning a terrorist act in Melbourne on New Year's Eve this year," Victoria state police said.

"The operation is ongoing, however the main lines of enquiry have been completed and at this time police do not anticipate further arrests."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Australian officials have grown increasingly concerned over the threat of extremist attacks, raising the national terror alert level in September 2014.

Authorities say 13 attacks have been prevented in the past few years, including an Islamic State-inspired Christmas Day plot targeting central Melbourne last year.

In that foiled attack, police said several men planned to use explosives, knives and guns to target busy locations including Melbourne's Flinders Street train station, Federation Square and St Paul's Cathedral.

Another recent thwarted plot involved an IS-directed attempt to bring down a plane using poisonous gas or a crude bomb disguised as a meat mincer.

Despite this, several attacks have taken place, including a cafe siege in Sydney in 2014 where two hostages were killed.

AFP

Government & Economy

US charges three Chinese for hacking Moody's, Siemens

MAS steers debate on ethics of AI, Big Data; kicks off industry consult

Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

Ash cloud underscores Indonesia's reliance on Bali for tourist dollars

UOB fights change with skills upgrade for 900 customer-facing staff

Singapore's civil servants to get biggest bonus in four years

Editor's Choice

BT_20171128_NRAGUNG28M1J2_3196308.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

greateastern.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern in dire need of fightback plan

BT_20171128_YYUOB28_3196230.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB fights change with skills upgrade for 900 customer-facing staff

Most Read

1 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
2 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
3 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Bitcoin now gunning for US$10,000 as cryptocurrency mania intensifiess
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171128_JLMAS28_3196300.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

MAS steers debate on ethics of AI, Big Data; kicks off industry consult

BT_20171128_NRAGUNG28M1J2_3196308.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

BT_20171128_YYUOB28_3196230.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB fights change with skills upgrade for 900 customer-facing staff

workers28.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's civil servants to get biggest bonus in four years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening