You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Manufacturing sector grew by 6.5 per cent year-on-year in Q4 2016

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 08:11
by
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

manu.jpg
The manufacturing and services sectors both registered growth, while the construction sector continued to contract.
PHOTO: SPH

THE manufacturing and services sectors both registered growth, while the construction sector continued to contract.

The manufacturing sector saw a 6.5 per cent year-on-year growth in the fourth quarter of 2016, a jump from the previous quarter's 1.7 per cent.

Services producing industries grew 0.6 per cent, slightly faster than last quarter's 0.3 per cent.

The construction sector contracted by 2.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the fourth quarter, extending the 0.2 per cent decline in the previous quarter.

For the whole of 2016, the manufacturing sector grew by 2.3 per cent, while the construction and services sectors grew by 1.3 per cent and 0.9 per cent respectively.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 More changes to Companies Act proposed
3 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
4 The model behind HK MTR's gold standard
5 Companies downbeat about 2017 prospects: SBF survey
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening