Manufacturing sector grew by 6.5 per cent year-on-year in Q4 2016

THE manufacturing and services sectors both registered growth, while the construction sector continued to contract.

The manufacturing sector saw a 6.5 per cent year-on-year growth in the fourth quarter of 2016, a jump from the previous quarter's 1.7 per cent.

Services producing industries grew 0.6 per cent, slightly faster than last quarter's 0.3 per cent.

The construction sector contracted by 2.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the fourth quarter, extending the 0.2 per cent decline in the previous quarter.

For the whole of 2016, the manufacturing sector grew by 2.3 per cent, while the construction and services sectors grew by 1.3 per cent and 0.9 per cent respectively.