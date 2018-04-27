You are here
March factory output beats forecasts with 5.9% gain
Electronics is best performer with output up 12.4 per cent year on year, while biomedical manufacturing is worst with decline of 5.4 per cent
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S factory output grew 5.9 per cent in March compared to a year ago, just above economists' predictions of a 5.7 per cent rise, according to preliminary Economic Development Board (EDB) figures yesterday.
Economists held steady on their gross domestic product (
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg