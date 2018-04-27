You are here

MAS announces senior management changes

Fri, Apr 27, 2018 - 1:23 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has announced various changes to its senior management team, effective June 1, 2018. 

Ng Nam Sin, who is the assistant managing director of Corporate, Human Resource and IT Services at the MAS, and CEO of the Institute of Banking & Finance Singapore (IBF), will be assuming his duties at IBF on a full-time basis. 

Said the MAS in a press statement on Friday: "Mr Ng will lead the IBF, as it expands its role to provide career advisory and job placement services for the financial sector." 

Chia Der Jiun, MAS's assistant managing director of Markets & Investment will take over from Mr Ng, and be appointed assistant managing director (Corporate, HR & IT Services).

Leong Sing Chiong, who is assistant managing director of the Development and International Group at the MAS, will be appointed assistant managing director of Markets & Investment, succeeding Mr Chia. 

Mr Leong is in turn replaced by Ng Yao Loong, who is the executive director of Markets Policy and Infrastructure at the MAS. 

