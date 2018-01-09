Medical law and ethics lawyer Kuah Boon Theng appointed senior counsel

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Singapore
MEDICAL law and ethics lawyer Kuah Boon Theng was appointed senior counsel on Monday, in an announcement made by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon at the Opening of Legal Year 2018.
Ms Kuah, 50, director of Legal Clinic law firm, will join other senior counsel in the top
