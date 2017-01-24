You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Merkel faces more Russian disinformation ahead of poll: source

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 07:10

41208794 - 19_01_2017 - GERMANY TERROR SECURITY.jpg
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will face an even broader Russian disinformation campaign ahead of elections this year, according to EU findings, a source close to the matter said on Monday.
PHOTO: EPA

[BRUSSELS] German Chancellor Angela Merkel will face an even broader Russian disinformation campaign ahead of elections this year, according to EU findings, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

The source, who asked not to be identified, told reporters that France and the Netherlands were also likely targets as they too go to the polls with populist, anti-EU figures strongly in the running after Donald Trump's upset US election victory.

The source said the East StratCom Task Force set up in 2015 to combat a Russian disinformation campaign found Dr Merkel had come under increasing attack last year, especially over her decision to let nearly a million migrants into Germany.

EU foreign affairs head Federica Mogherini formed the group in the fallout from the Ukraine crisis when Moscow manipulated information in the press and over social networks to wrong-foot Kiev and the 28-nation bloc about its intentions.

The team of about 10 experts and Russian-speakers monitors news stories, be it about Ukraine, the migrant crisis or terror attacks in Europe which show Western leaders in a poor light.

It aims to demonstrate that apparently authoritative stories are fake and so counter their impact.

According to a statement on the group's website, over the past 15 months it found "more than 2,500 examples in 18 languages of stories contradicting publicly available facts."

"There is no doubt that the pro-Kremlin disinformation campaign is an orchestrated strategy," the group says on its website in a report released on Thursday.

"The disinformation campaign is a non-military measure for achieving political goals," it said.

AFP

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 Car registrations jump 52%
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 To all women who are independent
5 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening