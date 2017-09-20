You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Merkel's problem: Booming German economy is so 20th century

Wed, Sep 20, 2017 - 11:47 AM

GERMANY-VOTE-POLITICS-162745.jpg
Germany's steady economy is a boon for Chancellor Angela Merkel as she seeks a fourth term on Sunday.
PHOTO: AFP

[BERLIN] Germany's steady economy is a boon for Chancellor Angela Merkel as she seeks a fourth term on Sunday.

Even the diesel-vehicle emissions scandal is barely denting national pride in German high-end manufacturing.

Yet a closer look reveals a backlog in 21st-century benchmarks such as broadband and education, pointing to costly catch-up efforts facing the next government.

Buoyed by a labour-market overhaul whose difficult implementation helped bring down her predecessor, Gerhard Schroeder, Ms Merkel is presiding over the lowest jobless rate since East and West Germany reunified 27 years ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It's a testament to the global market strength of German companies, which depend on the free trade that Ms Merkel has pledged to defend as countries including the US flirt with protectionism.

Germany's "social-market economy" features national health care, a minimum four weeks of annual vacation and high taxes.

Its workers also are among the world's most productive, beating France and rivaling the US Education, including vocational training, and the large number of closely held Mittelstand-small and midsize-companies are prime reasons.

Germany's lead isn't just in industry. Renewables got a boost when Ms Merkel decided to step up government promotion of wind and solar generation after legislating the phaseout of nuclear power in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima reactor disaster.

While her policy was attuned to the public mood, the surcharges to fund it have given Germany some of the world's highest power prices. 

Meanwhile, other G-7 nations are narrowing the gap on renewable energy.

The prospect of a shrinking population and the potential hit on economic growth is a challenge and a talking point for politicians from Ms Merkel to the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party, which wants ethnic Germans to have more children.

Studies predict a growing population gap with France and the UK, even though some 1.3 million refugees came to Germany in 2015 and 2016.

MBA culture has been slow to take hold in Germany and its business schools aren't highly ranked globally.  

There's some growth in private business schools, but it's driven in part by foreign students. Paying for a business degree is still a hard sell in a country accustomed to free higher education and where asset managers are denounced as "sharks of finance" even by pro-market politicians.

Ms Merkel's fiscal priority during her latest term was balancing the federal budget, prompting criticism that Germany is jeopardising the future by neglecting public investment in everything from school bathrooms to defence.

Even Germany's BDI industry federation says the government should spend more at home and take international complaints about Germany's trade surplus seriously.

German parties are jostling to promise business and ordinary citizens a better digital future, including a pledge of "broadband for all" by the Social Democrats, Ms Merkel's main opponent. What's less clear is how much money is available to spur fiberoptic networks, where Germany ranks last in the G-7.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Trump's fiery UN address redefines US role in the world

Malaysia's August inflation rate picks up to 3.7% y-o-y, just above forecast

Online reactions to Singapore Grand Prix renewal largely positive: Meltwater

Buffett calls pessimists about United States 'out of their mind'

Electronics manufacturing roadmap eyes 2,100 new jobs, S$22b in value-add by 2020: Iswaran

US Fed to announce stimulus drawdown, let rates stand

Editor's Choice

2017-07-19T093611Z_690916341_RC13D244BEF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX carrots for good compliance? One idea mooted is fast-track approval

BT_20170920_JUTOYS20_3093366.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Consumer

Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy protection in US

BT_20170920_SIAS20_3093489.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

BT journalists win SIAS top and special awards

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

gpisw1200917.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

Electronics manufacturing roadmap eyes 2,100 new jobs, S$22b in value-add by 2020: Iswaran

Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek leads US$300m investment in electric scooter maker

Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern to sell stake in Malaysian ops for US$1b: report

Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

GIC-led Greystar completes Monogram purchase for total transaction value of US$4.4b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening