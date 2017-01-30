You are here
Mexico has weapons for a trade war if dispute escalates
It could mirror any additional taxes or tariffs that the US imposes, tax corporate profits from US firms in Mexico
Mexico City
IF the trade war is coming, how would Mexico fare?
That is the question that has preoccupied politicians and business leaders here since US President Donald Trump won the election and began pursuing his agenda to impose tariffs on goods made in Mexico and to build a
