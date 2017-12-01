Michael Flynn charged as Mueller intensifies Russia probe

[NEW YORK] Michael Flynn, who was fired as President Donald Trump's national security adviser after revelations that he lied about his communications with Russia's ambassador, has been charged with lying to FBI agents as part of the broad US investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 US election.

Flynn is scheduled to appear at a plea hearing in a Washington D.C. court.

The charge against Flynn, 58, adds another prominent defendant to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. He had already secured indictments against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy, as well as a guilty plea from a junior foreign policy adviser.

BLOOMBERG