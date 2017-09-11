Millions flee or hunker down as deadly Irma slams into Florida

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Miami
HURRICANE Irma, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the Atlantic, hit the US state of Florida with 130-mph (210 kmh) winds on Sunday as millions of people huddled in shelters or battened-down homes.
The National Weather Service said the storm made landfall at
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal