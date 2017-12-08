You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Millions would lose mortgage, gift write-offs under US tax bill: study

Fri, Dec 08, 2017 - 9:29 AM

US-PRESIDENT-TRUMP-ORDERS-FLAGS-TO-HALF-STAFF-AFTER-MASS-SHOOTIN-191453.jpg
Millions of households would no longer benefit from federal tax deductions for charity donations, mortgage interest payments and property tax under Republican tax plans being debated in the US Congress, a think tank said on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Millions of households would no longer benefit from federal tax deductions for charity donations, mortgage interest payments and property tax under Republican tax plans being debated in the US Congress, a think tank said on Thursday.

The left-leaning Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy said that up to 29 million US households now writing off donations, home loan interest and state and local property tax payments would no longer be able to do so under either of the two plans.

While all three deductions are maintained in some form in one or both of the rival Senate and House of Representatives bills, far fewer taxpayers could take advantage of them because of other proposed changes, said the Washington-based group.

"The House and Senate have voted to fundamentally transform those write-offs in ways that most people don't understand,"said Carl Davis, research director of the institute.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Under the bills, the mortgage interest and charitable deductions would be "worthless for most people", Mr Davis said. "Less than one in 10 people is going to be able to write-off their donations to their churches or local non-profits if this legislation is signed into law."

US President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are racing to complete a sweeping tax code overhaul by the end of 2017. If they can, it would represent their first major legislative achievement since Mr Trump took power in January.

Mr Trump has promised to simplify the tax code, part of which involves ending tax breaks for special interests. That goal is encountering resistance from interests that would be hurt.

The Senate and the House have approved separate tax bills and are now trying to craft one unified bill to send to Mr Trump for his signature.

As drafted, the two bills call for roughly doubling the"standard deduction", a key part of the tax code, to US$12,000 for individuals and US$24,000 for married couples filing jointly.

The standard deduction is a fixed dollar amount, claimed by about two-thirds of taxpayers, that reduces taxable income.

Instead of claiming the standard deduction, about one-third of taxpayers, mostly high-earning Americans, itemise deductions. Doing that is worthwhile, in most cases, if the total of itemised deductions exceeds the standard deduction.

Both the Senate and House bills also curtail the deduction for state and local tax (SALT) payments, with the House preserving it for state and local property taxes up to US$10,000.

Tax specialists estimate that the combination of doubling the standard deduction and curtailing the SALT deduction would mean that far fewer Americans would itemise.

Since itemising is the only way to claim the deductions for charity, mortgage interest and state and local tax payments, claims for those deductions are also expected to plummet, especially among middle-class Americans.

The institute estimated that the percentage of US households writing off charitable donations, under the Republican plans, would fall to 8 per cent from 26 per cent. A similar decline would be seen in households claiming the mortgage interest deduction, it said.

"The mortgage interest deduction would be left in place for precisely the families who are least likely to need to the deduction to become homeowners. More than three-fourths of middle-income families claiming a mortgage interest deduction today would no longer receive that deduction," it said.

"There are good reasons to consider reforming itemised deductions to improve their effectiveness or fairness. But the House and Senate's approach to that task leave much to be desired," the institute said.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Wildfires rage across southern California, first death reported

Bangladesh Bank, NY Fed discuss suing Manila bank for heist damages

China, Panama to start talks on free-trade deal in June 2018

Japan Q3 GDP revised up to 2.5% annualised growth

Japan Oct price-adjusted wages mark first rise since Dec 2016

US House advances funding bill to avert government shutdown

Editor's Choice

BP_sg_081217_9.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Analysts see a case for wealth tax, but dent to hub status a concern

BT_20171208_CHSGX_3212561.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX proposes to fix weak spots in disclosure rules

BT_20171208_VINTU_3212618.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Wealth managers to be prepped for future with training

Most Read

1 SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot
2 Spring Court restaurant owner pays S$52.9m for Jervois Green
3 Noble in intense talks to repackage debts holistically
4 Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'
5 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_sg_081217_9.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Analysts see a case for wealth tax, but dent to hub status a concern

BT_20171208_LSGE8_3212504.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

Two-year revamp yields banner year for GE

BT_20171208_MLWEEKEND_3212592.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Life & Culture

A look-back on 2017 and en bloc sale scene in BT Weekend

BP_Bitcoin_081217_35.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin surges above US$16,000 as concerns mount

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening