You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Mixed response from Germany's call to stop Turkey's bid to join EU

Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 20:08

[PARIS] German Chancellor Angela Merkel's call to stop Turkey's European Union accession talks drew a mixed response from the bloc's foreign ministers on Thursday, while French President Emmanuel Macron said Ankara remained a vital partner of the EU.

NATO allies Germany and Turkey have traded increasingly bitter words over the last two years. But the EU as a whole has been alarmed by President Tayyip Erdogan's crackdown on dissent following a botched coup in Turkey in July 2016.

Mrs Merkel announced her toughened stance on Turkey's long-stalled EU bid in a TV debate last Sunday with her main rival in national elections due on Sept 24.

Arriving at talks with his EU colleagues in the Estonian capital Tallinn, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said it was Turkey itself that was moving away from the EU, while Austria's Sebastian Kurz reiterated his line that the talks should end.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But the foreign ministers of Finland and Lithuania spoke out against breaking off the negotiations. "No, we should continue the process and engagement. It's not easy but we have to value contacts," Lithuania's Linas Linkevicius told reporters. "By stopping, by cutting, we will not make a good thing because we will encourage them even more to go away. I think the effect would be the opposite than what we'd wish." Turkey's EU ties minister, Omer Celik, is due to join the bloc's 28 officials for talks in Tallinn later on Thursday.

The French president told Greece's Kathimerini newspaper that ties with Turkey should be maintained even if the country had strayed from the EU path. "Turkey has indeed strayed away from the European Union in recent months and worryingly overstepped the mark in ways that cannot be ignored," he said. "But I want to avoid a split because it's a vital partner in many crises we all face, notably the immigration challenge and the terrorist threat." A senior Turkish official said EU states must decide whether they wanted Turkey as a member, but there was a sense "they no longer want the marriage...(but) want cohabitation".

The EU is eager to preserve a deal that has stemmed the mass migration via Turkish territory of people from conflict areas. Turkey has in the past questioned the EU's sincerity in keeping its side of the arrangement. "We have to tread very carefully and, while discussing Turkey's status as a candidate country, we should also discuss the future relationship in all its aspects," Estonia's Sven Mikser said in Tallinn.

He said he did not expect the EU to make any formal decision this year, adding that the bloc needed to cooperate with Ankara on migration and security in particular.

Bert Koenders of the Netherlands said he agreed with Germany's call to also stop separate talks on upgrading the EU's customs union with Turkey but suggested Berlin's stance would only become clear after the parliamentary vote later this month, "We will have to see what happens," Mr Koenders said. "After the German elections will be the time for more discussions on this."

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Draghi says euro is important factor in future policy decisions

ECB sticks to easy money as bond-buying squeeze nears

China tightens regulation of religion to "block extremism"

Hurricane Irma kills 8 on Caribbean island of Saint Martin

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

China agrees more UN actions needed against North Korea after nuclear test

Editor's Choice

Wholesale trade ITM.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Roadmap to vibrant ecosystem for Singapore's wholesale trade sector

BT_20170907_SECOE7_3074008.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Transport

Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound

jon5934 jwlng03.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

One-stop centre to help S'pore startups ace it abroad

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
3 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
4 Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank
5 Micron selling Ang Mo Kio facility for US$30m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-Housing08.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Real Estate

HDB resale volume rises 9.6% m-o-m in August; prices inch up 0.1%: SRX

cs-generic-Housing08.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

IMAGE- BandLab welcomes Chew to the family.JPG
Sep 7, 2017
Technology

Singapore social music startup BandLab buys UK livestreaming service Chew.tv

Sep 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M, Pavilion Gas tie up with PLN on small scale LNG in west Indonesia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening