MNC, bank recruiters go all out to woo young talent away from startups
Firms deploy social media, AI, hackathons, innovative internships to keep pace with millennials' changing job attitudes
MULTINATIONAL corporations and banks are changing tack in their hiring strategies, as they increasingly find themselves in competition with startups and the gig economy for young talent.
For one, they are adding more entrepreneurial elements into their recruitment
