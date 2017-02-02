MND to give lift maintenance, replacement grants to town councils

TOWN councils in Singapore will get more funding from the Ministry of National Development (MND) to maintain and replace lifts, the ministry said in a press release Thursday afternoon.

It said it will give town councils a "lift maintenance grant" of S$600 for each lift that the town council owns and maintains. That is expected to cost the government S$13 million a year.

It will also match half of town councils' quarterly "lift replacement fund" contributions, it said, adding that this new matching grant is expected to cost the government over S$50 million in the coming year.