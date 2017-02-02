You are here

MND to give lift maintenance, replacement grants to town councils

Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 15:38
by
melissat@sph.com.sg@MelissaTanBT

TOWN councils in Singapore will get more funding from the Ministry of National Development (MND) to maintain and replace lifts, the ministry said in a press release Thursday afternoon.
It said it will give town councils a "lift maintenance grant" of S$600 for each lift that the town council owns and maintains. That is expected to cost the government S$13 million a year.

It will also match half of town councils' quarterly "lift replacement fund" contributions, it said, adding that this new matching grant is expected to cost the government over S$50 million in the coming year.

