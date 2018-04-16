You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Moderate quake hits off Indonesia, no tsunami warning

Mon, Apr 16, 2018 - 6:28 AM

[JAKARTA] A moderately strong 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's Molucca Sea on Monday, the US Geological Survey said, but no tsunami alert was issued.

The quake struck at a depth of 36.5km, 85km north-west of Kota Ternate at 4.30am (1930 GMT Sunday), the USGS said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said there was no tsunami threat and there were no immediate reports of damage.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" where continental plates collide, causing frequent seismic and volcanic activity.

A huge undersea quake in 2004 triggered a tsunami that killed more than 170,000 people in Aceh province, on western Sumatra island, and tens of thousands more in other countries with coasts on the Indian Ocean.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Malaysia's Mahathir to contest on holiday island of Langkawi in election

Trump lashes out at ex-FBI chief Comey in new Twitter storm

France convinced Trump to stay in Syria, says Macron

Positioning Asean for a trade war

On trade 'remedies' US barks, but where is the bite?

Abe aims to move Japan off sidelines with trip to US

Editor's Choice

BT_20180416_JLSC_3396252.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart rides return of trade flows

BP_cbd_160418_14.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore retail investors have low trust in financial services industry

BT_20180416_KRSHOP16_3396225.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Real Estate

Shophouse deals cross S$500m year to date

Most Read

1 MAS tightens Singdollar policy for first time in 6 years
2 CCCS: Grab cannot take over Uber's data, Uber app shutdown postponed again to May 7
3 Broker's take: OCBC, CIMB downgrade Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust on new tax regulations in Indonesia
4 Singapore welcomes US move to rejoin TPP, but economists ask if it's for real
5 Competition panel's interim measures raise some eyebrows
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Fortis_160418_12.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Fortis' woes pile pressure on Singapore-listed RHT Health Trust

BT_20180416_JLSC_3396252.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart rides return of trade flows

BP_cbd_160418_14.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore retail investors have low trust in financial services industry

BT_20180416_ASIRENA_3395662.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Asean power grid will raise use of renewables, says energy body

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening