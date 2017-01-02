You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Modi defends cash ban, announces incentives

India's PM announces measures for the poor, farmers, women and small businesses in New Year's address
Monday, January 2, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170102_NAHMODI2PJ2M_2671068.jpg
While Mr Modi has introduced several major reforms to Asia's third largest economy, the cash ban is seen as his biggest political gamble to date.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

New Delhi

INDIAN Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a series of incentives to the poor, farmers, women and small businesses on Saturday in a New Year's address, and defended his recent decision to abolish high denomination bank notes.

The televised speech was widely seen as an

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 More changes to Companies Act proposed
3 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
4 The model behind HK MTR's gold standard
5 Companies downbeat about 2017 prospects: SBF survey
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening