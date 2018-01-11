Moon open to meeting Kim, but will never accept N Korea's nukes

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Seoul
SOUTH Korean President Moon Jae In vowed to never accept North Korea's nuclear programme, while also saying that he was prepared to meet Kim Jong Un under the right conditions.
"Denuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula, which South Korea and North Korea jointly declared in
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo