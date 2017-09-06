You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Moon seeks Putin's help, warns of 'uncontrollable' North Korea

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 13:39

[SEOUL] South Korean President Moon Jae In sought to find common ground with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to prevent the situation on the Korean peninsula from spinning out of control.

"If we fail to stop North Korea's provocations now, it could sink into an uncontrollable situation," Mr Moon said in opening remarks before a meeting with Mr Putin in Vladivostok, Russia, on Wednesday.

"I want to seek a fundamental solution to resolve the North Korea nuclear problem here."

Mr Putin, who derided increased sanctions as "useless and ineffective" a day earlier, said that he welcomed the opportunity to discuss North Korea with Mr Moon.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Russia and China both hold vetoes on the United Nations Security Council, which is considering new sanctions against Kim Jong Un's regime after it conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sunday.

"They'll eat grass, but they won't abandon their program unless they feel secure," Mr Putin told reporters Tuesday at an emerging markets summit in Xiamen, China, which was hosted by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

North Korean has been seen readying another launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile that could come before it marks the anniversary of its founding on Sept 9. Mr Kim claimed on Sunday that he could fit a warhead onto an ICBM capable of striking the continental US.

President Donald Trump, who has warned North Korea of "fire and fury" if it continues threatening the US, plans to speak Wednesday evening with Mr Xi, the White House said in a statement.

Mr Trump has threatened to cut off trade with all countries that do business with North Korea, a group that includes China.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also plans to visit Vladivostok for talks with Mr Moon and Mr Putin.

He told reporters in Tokyo on Wednesday that he wants North Korea to understand it has "no bright future" if it continues on its current path.

BLOOMBERG
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Vietnam slams China over military drills in disputed sea

Malaysia central bank seen holding key rate as inflation eases

Airlines and airports seen spending nearly US$33b on IT in 2017: SITA

Malaysia's July exports up 30.9% y-o-y, exceed forecast

Slow justice in Philippines as drug war rages

Japanese companies cut bonuses, pushing overall wages lower

Editor's Choice

BT_20170906_PENTERPRISE6_3071502.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

More agile entity for local businesses with merger of IE Singapore, Spring

FILES-BRITAIN-INSURANCE-AVIVA-085631.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge

FEL1930-pixgeneric.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Opinion

A merger to better serve Singapore Inc

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

marina bay 17968192.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Economists maintain Singapore's 2017 growth forecast: MAS

nmterminal4.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Transport

Changi Airport's Terminal 4 to open on Oct 31: Khaw Boon Wan

Capture.JPG
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

1MDB stolen funds witnesses are scared to talk, FBI says

Sep 6, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Noble, Blumont

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening