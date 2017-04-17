You are here

Home > Government & Economy
WALL STREET INSIGHT

More volatility for Wall Street this week

Tensions between US and North Korea unsettle markets, strong bank results may be met with a collective yawn
Monday, April 17, 2017 - 05:50
by
btworld@sph.com.sg

wallst.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

US STOCKS lost ground last week as strong bank earnings failed to deflect attention from mounting tensions between America and its rivals.

Further volatility is likely this week unless corporate earnings are stronger than anticipated.

Last week began with a frosty meeting between

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
2 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
5 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening