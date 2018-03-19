You are here

Home > Government & Economy

MTI appoints 18 members to Enterprise Singapore board

Mon, Mar 19, 2018 - 11:28 AM
chiaym@sph.com.sg@ChiaYanMinBT

THE Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has appointed 18 people to the board of Enterprise Singapore, the new one-stop government agency which will help Singapore companies go global.

Enterprise Singapore will be established on Apr 1 following the merger of Spring Singapore and International Enterprise Singapore.

Peter Ong Boon Kwee, the former head of Civil Service, will be officially appointed chairman on the same date.

MTI's second permanent secretary, Png Cheong Boon, who used to head Spring and JTC Corporation, was named Enterprise Singapore's first chief executive last year. His appointment as CEO will also take effect on Apr 1.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

These are the board members, whose appointments will take effect from Apr 1:

  • Peter Ong, chairman, Enterprise Singapore
  • Png Cheong Boon, chief executive officer, Enterprise Singapore
  • Beh Swan Gin, chairman, Economic Development Board (EDB)
  • Piyush Gupta, chief executive officer, DBS Group Holdings Ltd
  • Vivek Kumar, assistant director-general, National Trades Union Congress
  • Andrew Kwan, group managing director, Commonwealth Capital Group
  • Jeanne Liew, principal and chief executive officer, Nanyang Polytechnic
  • Lim Chow Kiat, chief executive officer, GIC
  • Max Loh, managing partner, Asean and Singapore, Ernst & Young LLP
  • Pierre Lorinet, non-executive director, Trafigura
  • Low Ming Wah, executive director, president and chief operating officer, Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) Ltd
  • Mohammed Nasser Bin Ismail, senior vice-president, head of Equity Capital Market (SMEs) and head of Capital Market Development, Singapore Exchange Limited
  • Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, deputy chief executive officer, Temasek International
  • Viswanathan Shankar, chief executive officer, Gateway Partners
  • Teo Siong Seng, chairman, Singapore Business Federation
  • Eugene Wong, founder and managing director, Sirius Venture Capital
  • Audrey Yap, co-founder and managing partner, Yusarn Audrey
  • Renny Yeo, chairman, Singapore Accreditation Council

MTI said in a statement on Monday that it would like to thank all members of the Spring and IE Singapore boards for their invaluable contributions, in particular Philip Yeo, the outgoing chairman of Spring, and Seah Moon Ming, the outgoing chairman of IE Singapore.

"Over the years, both Mr Philip Yeo and Mr Seah Moon Ming have played a key role in leading Spring and IE Singapore to provide strong enabling support for many Singapore companies to build up their capabilities and expand into international markets. I would like to express MTI's deep appreciation for their invaluable contributions," said MTI permanent secretary Loh Khum Yean.

Government & Economy

US dollar starts week little changed as market looks to Fed, political risks

China's 'silver fox' foreign minister Wang Yi promoted

Australia PM Turnbull meets Myanmar leader Suu Kyi, to raise human rights concerns

Foreign banks step up in Taiwan

Defiant Abe hits back over scandal as support plunges

Japan's February exports grow 1.8% as trade recovery continues

Editor's Choice

BT_20180319_LKCBRE16TURN_3354853.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

CBRE plans 'living lab' for new tech at Paya Lebar showcase

BP_Jurong_190318_7.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Energy & Commodities

New power options for Jurong consumers

BT_20180319_NRNEUFLOR_3345655.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neuflor fights carpet rivals with on-demand 'smart tiles'

Most Read

1 Noble says it won't make payment on 2018 bonds
2 En-bloc fever may be cooling
3 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
4 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
5 Bitcoin's 'death cross' looms as strategist eyes US$2,800
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

pacific mansion.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal

Monetary Authority of Singapore1.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists split on MAS tightening: survey

BP_Donald Trump_190318_72.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump to seek death penalty for drug dealers in opioid plan: White House

Mar 19, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening