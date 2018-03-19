MTI appoints 18 members to Enterprise Singapore board

THE Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has appointed 18 people to the board of Enterprise Singapore, the new one-stop government agency which will help Singapore companies go global.

Enterprise Singapore will be established on Apr 1 following the merger of Spring Singapore and International Enterprise Singapore.

Peter Ong Boon Kwee, the former head of Civil Service, will be officially appointed chairman on the same date.

MTI's second permanent secretary, Png Cheong Boon, who used to head Spring and JTC Corporation, was named Enterprise Singapore's first chief executive last year. His appointment as CEO will also take effect on Apr 1.

These are the board members, whose appointments will take effect from Apr 1:

Peter Ong, chairman, Enterprise Singapore

Png Cheong Boon, chief executive officer, Enterprise Singapore

Beh Swan Gin, chairman, Economic Development Board (EDB)

Piyush Gupta, chief executive officer, DBS Group Holdings Ltd

Vivek Kumar, assistant director-general, National Trades Union Congress

Andrew Kwan, group managing director, Commonwealth Capital Group

Jeanne Liew, principal and chief executive officer, Nanyang Polytechnic

Lim Chow Kiat, chief executive officer, GIC

Max Loh, managing partner, Asean and Singapore, Ernst & Young LLP

Pierre Lorinet, non-executive director, Trafigura

Low Ming Wah, executive director, president and chief operating officer, Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) Ltd

Mohammed Nasser Bin Ismail, senior vice-president, head of Equity Capital Market (SMEs) and head of Capital Market Development, Singapore Exchange Limited

Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, deputy chief executive officer, Temasek International

Viswanathan Shankar, chief executive officer, Gateway Partners

Teo Siong Seng, chairman, Singapore Business Federation

Eugene Wong, founder and managing director, Sirius Venture Capital

Audrey Yap, co-founder and managing partner, Yusarn Audrey

Renny Yeo, chairman, Singapore Accreditation Council

MTI said in a statement on Monday that it would like to thank all members of the Spring and IE Singapore boards for their invaluable contributions, in particular Philip Yeo, the outgoing chairman of Spring, and Seah Moon Ming, the outgoing chairman of IE Singapore.

"Over the years, both Mr Philip Yeo and Mr Seah Moon Ming have played a key role in leading Spring and IE Singapore to provide strong enabling support for many Singapore companies to build up their capabilities and expand into international markets. I would like to express MTI's deep appreciation for their invaluable contributions," said MTI permanent secretary Loh Khum Yean.