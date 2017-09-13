You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Myanmar's Suu Kyi to address nation on Rakhine crisis next week

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 20:27

[YANGON] Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi will address the nation for the first time over a near three-week crisis in Rakhine state which has left scores dead and sent some 380,000 Rohingya muslims fleeing to Bangladesh.

"She is going to speak for national reconciliation and peace," in a televised address on September 19, government spokesman Zaw Htay told reporters.

Ms = Suu Kyi will also not attend the United Nations General Assembly this week, her spokesman said Wednesday, as the Nobel laureate faces a barrage of criticism over her failure to speak up for the Rohingya Muslims.

A crackdown by Myanmar's army, launched in response to Rohingya militant attacks on August 25, has sent some Rohingya refugees scrambling across the border to Bangladesh in less than three weeks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The violence has incubated a humanitarian crisis on both sides of the border and piled intense global pressure on Ms Suu Kyi to condemn the army campaign, which the UN has described as having all the hallmarks of "ethnic cleansing".

Bangladesh is struggling to provide relief for exhausted and hungry refugees - some 60 per cent of whom are children - while nearly 30,000 ethnic Rakhine Buddhists as well as Hindus have been displaced inside Myanmar.

Nine thousand more Rohingya refugees poured into Bangladesh on Wednesday, the UN said, as authorities worked to build a new camp for tens of thousands of arrivals who have no shelter.

Ms Suu Kyi, Myanmar's first civilian leader in decades, has no control over the powerful military, which ran the country for 50 years before allowing free elections in 2015.

There is also scant sympathy among Myanmar's Buddhist majority for the Rohingya, a stateless Muslim group branded "Bengalis" - shorthand for illegal immigrants.

But outside of her country Ms Suu Kyi's reputation as a defender of the oppressed is in ruins over the Rohingya crisis.

Rights groups have pilloried the former democracy activist for failing to speak out against the army campaign, which has left hundreds dead.

Rohingya refugees have told chilling accounts of soldiers firing on civilians and razing entire villages in northern Rakhine state with the help of Buddhist mobs.

The army denies the allegations, while Suu Kyi has also played down claims of atrocities, instead blaming "a huge iceberg of misinformation" for complicating the conflict.

The UN Security Council was scheduled Wednesday to discuss the refugee crisis in a closed-door meeting, with China expected to shoot down any efforts to censure its strategically pivotal Southeast Asian ally.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

EU to race Britain for Australia, NZ trade deals

Juncker says 'wind back in Europe's sails'

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

UK jobless rate falls to lowest since 1975 as pay growth lags

North Korea's nuke test may have been twice as strong as thought

Japan's LDP members mulling Pyongyang trip, lawmaker says

Editor's Choice

file6vqkwbl2oic1j9sswjnn.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Banking & Finance

SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds

BT_20170913_KRDRAYCOTT13XT7A_3082560.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Real Estate

Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight

BT_20170913_SEFORMULA13_3082400.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Life & Culture

Perfect 10

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
4 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
5 Possible deluge of used cars ahead but impact uncertain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

halimah130917.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory

halimah.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

condo.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents dip 0.4% in August, rental volumes down 10.4%: SRX Property

Sep 13, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit buys Dublin data centre for 66m euros

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening