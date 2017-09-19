You are here
Najib taps Muhammad Taib to take Selangor amid scepticism
The state's former mentri besar has been politically absent for 20 years and no longer resonates with many
Kuala Lumpur
AS strategies go, many were left unimpressed by Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak's latest gambit.
After a "shrouded in secrecy buildup" hype about what he would say at Sunday's press conference, he announced the return of former Selangor mentri besar Muhammad
